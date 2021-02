Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fire burns during a protest march on Tuesday evening to condemn the imprisonment of Spanish rapper Pau Rivadulla Duro A.K.A ‘Pablo Hasel’ in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Hasel was sentenced to nine months in prison in January after the Supreme Court found him guilty of inciting terrorism and insulting the dignity of the Spanish Crown and state institutions in his song lyrics.

Via EPA-EFE/Toni Albir

