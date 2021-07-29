Photo Story – Westerkerk church in Amsterdam lit in rainbow colors

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Westerkerk church in Amsterdam is illuminated in the rainbow colors, used as a show of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) identity and solidarity, at the initiative of the Dutch public broadcasting company KRO-NCRV, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, early 29 July 2021. The initiative is a follow-up to an action at the end of June at Schiphol and the broadcaster wants to further spread the message love is for everyone. From the enlightened church radio DJs will make some programs.

VIA EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN