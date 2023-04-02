Photo Story: What’s left of the world’s largest plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The debris of the cargo aircraft Antonov An-225 Mriya ‘Dream’ at the Hostomel Airfield not far from Kyiv, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion.

The world’s largest plane Antonov An-225 Mriya ‘Dream’ was destroyed in its hangar on the first days of the Russian invasion.

Hostomel, as well as other towns and villages in the northern part of the Kyiv region, became battlefields, heavily shelled, causing death and damage when Russian troops tried to reach the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in February and March 2022. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting the conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first