Photo Story: White Night in Riga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the sculptures project ‘Travellers/Les Voyageurs’ by French artist Cedric Le Borgneat as part of the contemporary culture forum ‘White Night’ in Riga, Latvia.

The contemporary culture forum White Night drew its inspiration from the 120th anniversary of poet Aleksandrs Caks, who was the initiator of Latvian modern, urban poetry.

On this night, culture and art events are entice people out on the streets and allow a glimpse into the imagination mirrors of the contemporary artists of 2021.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS