Turkish police block women as they demonstrate against Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, in Istanbul, Turkey, 01 July 2021. The Turkish President pulled Turkey out of the international human rights treaty aiming to protect women from violence. The Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence was drafted by the Council of Europe in 2011 and signed by 45 European countries and the European Union (EU) to date.
Photo Story – Women protest against Turkey’s withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Reading Time: < 1 minute