Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Visitors enter an ‘Infinity Mirror Room’ entitled ‘My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe’, which is part of the exhibit ‘One with Eternity’ featuring the work of artist Yayoi Kusama, at the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, DC, USA.

The Hirshhorn Museum is a popular tourist site in the US capital.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS