Photo Story, Ukraine

PhotoStory – Remembering victims of East Ukraine’s conflict

Young Ukrainian girl reacts during a meeting to memory of lost soldiers in front of the Memory wall of Ukrainian fallen defenders, who died in the Eastern-Ukrainian conflict, near the St. Mikhail cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 August 2020.

According to official data, 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, about 450 wounded, and 300 taken prisoner during heavy fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists near Ilovaysk in Eastern Ukraine in the August of 2014.

At the same time, the parliamentary ad hoc commission investigating the Ilovaisk tragedy estimated the total death toll at nearly 1,000.

EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

By Corporate Dispatch

