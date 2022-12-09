Plane carrying basketball star Griner lands in U.S.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 9 (Reuters) – A plane believed to be carrying basketball star Brittney Griner landed in the United States early Friday, Associated Press reported.

Griner was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of “hell” for her and her wife.

The 32-year-old WNBA star was flown to a medical facility in San Antonio, Texas, where she was reunited with her wife, Cherelle.

Ms Griner was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The FSB published footage of the exchange of American Brittney Griner for Russian Viktor Bout. pic.twitter.com/tDQKedqnru — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 8, 2022

