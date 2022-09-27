Plank beds soaked in blood, gas masks for torture – Horrible discoveries in the basements of Izyum

Reading Time: 8 minutes

(English below)

Нари, просякнуті кров`ю, протигази для тортур: Жахливі знахідки у підвалах Ізюма, де окупанти катували людей

«В Ізюмі все просякнуте смертю. Вбитих росіянами людей ховали просто на подвір`ї. Чи не в кожному будинку тужать за загиблими. У місті не дуже охочі говорити, бояться повернення російських катів. Та, коли починають згадувати про пережите пекло, їх наче прориває», – розповідає про побачене у своєму репортажі Тетяна Доцяк, журналістка програми Факти ICTV.

В Ізюмі на Харківщині під час окупації росіяни катували людей у підвалі відділу поліції. Місцевих зв`язували, перекривали їм повітря протигазами, били дубинками. Тримали полонених у нелюдських умовах, не пускали до вбиральні. Камери нагадують радянські ГУЛАГи. Чимало людей не витримували тортур. На місці масового поховання в Ізюмському лісі ексгумували тіла зі зв`язаними руками, відрізаними геніталіями та порізами. Попередньо, на території 450 могил. Серед закатованих є жінки.

Жителька Ізюма п ані Валентина згадує, як окупанти катували її знайомого. Його схопили просто на вулиці і кинули у підвал: «Не давали ні їсти, ні пити, нічого, кидали бомби, піднімали догори і кидали на землю. Він після цього почав заікатися. Думав, що не виживе, що вб`ють, бо багато разів підставляли до голови автомат». Катували чоловіка ні за що – тому що українець.

Поки зарано говорити – скількох людей закатували росіяни під час окупації Ізюму. Правоохоронці тільки збирають докази. Але може йтися про сотні – кажуть вони. Тільки в Ізюмі знайдено шість катівень, там представники так званої другої армії світу знущалися над мирними жителями, зокрема й над жінками.

Камери у райвідділку, де тримали полонених, нагадують радянські ГУЛАГи: дерев`яні нари, просякнуті кров`ю і сечею матраци. Тут люди спали і ходили в туалет – попри те, що у підвалі є вбиральні. Їх туди не пускали. І тижнями катували.

У підвалі росіяни катували людей, проводили допити, зв`язували руки мотузкою, душили протигазами і били палицями. Оперативник, що веде слідство, просить не показувати його обличчя, розповідає, правоохоронці знайшли журнал зі списком затриманих, який вели окупанти. За ним зараз шукають полонених або їхніх родичів. «Російські військові використовували протигаз. Спеціально їх закривали, щоб унеможливлювати доступ кисню людині. А також бачите сліди крові на дерев`яній палиці, яку використовували як знаряддя для надання тілесних ушкоджень», – розповів оперативник.

На масовому похованні в лісі, яке виявили правоохоронці минулого тижня, на вечір понеділка (19-те вересня) ексгумували 146 тіл, серед них двоє дітей. Більшість людей померли внаслідок військових злочинів Росії від авіабомб, мінометних обстрілів, артилерії.

Львів`янин Сергій Кісь працював на ексгумації в Бучі. Тепер його команда збирає докази злочинів Росії на масовому похованні в Ізюмі.

«Усі тіла, які звідси ексгумуються, спрямовуються в морг для проведення судово-медичної експертизи. Тільки за результатами судово-медичної експертизи можна буде робити якийсь висновок», – зазначив він.

Окупанти здебільшого ховали людей просто в одязі – без домовин чи мішків. Тіла понівечені часом і піском. Саме тому одразу на місці складно сказати – яка саме причина смерті. Однак попри це, слідчі встановили – близько десятка людей були закатовані. Це результат лише візуального огляду: відрізані частини тіла, мотузки на шиї, руках. Після експертизи ця цифра може збільшитися, кажуть у Нацполіції. «Було виявлено ознаки катувань. У деяких осіб були руки зв`язані за спиною, деякі були з колото-різаними ранами», – розповів Дмитро Шевчук, заступник начальника управління організації розслідування злочинів, вчинених внаслідок збройного конфлікту Головного слідчого управління Нацполіції.

Окупанти завдали ізюмцям не тільки фізичних, а й моральних страждань. Пані Людмила намагається розшукати тіла свого чоловіка Юрія та його матері. Окупанти самі, каже, перезахоронили загиблих у лісі, а жінці дали лише номери, які були записані у їхньому зошиті. Там вони вели щось на кшталт обліку. Чоловіка розшукати вдалося, свекруху – ні.

«Мені видали два номери на неї. Треба найти – під яким вона номером», – бідкається пані Людмила.

Після експертизи люди зможуть гідно поховати своїх рідних, кажуть у Національній поліції, а зібрані слідчими докази стануть основою для вироку кривавому кремлівському катові та його поплічникам.

Довідка

Російські війська відійшли з Ізюма 10 вересня 2022-го року. Це підтвердили Міністерства оборони України та Росії. Після звільнення міста 12 вересня депутат Ізюмської міської ради Максим Стрельніков заявив, що щонайменше тисяча цивільних жителів Ізюма загинула за час російської окупації.

Наразі у деокупованому місті тривають «стабілізаційні заходи».

Фото Тетяни Доцяк

Plank beds soaked in blood, gas masks for torture: Horrible discoveries in the basements of Izyum, where the occupiers tortured people

“Everything in Izyum is permeated with death. People killed by the Russians were simply buried in the yard. Every house mourns the dead. People in the city are not very willing to speak, they are afraid of the return of the Russian executioners, but when they start to remember the hell they experienced, it seems to break through them”, – Tetyana Dotsiak, a journalist of the ICTV Facts program talks about what she saw in her TV report.

In Izyum, Kharkiv region, during the occupation, Russians tortured people in the basement of the police department. Locals were tied up, covered with gas masks, and beaten with batons. Prisoners were kept in inhumane conditions; they were not allowed to go to the bathroom. The rooms resembled Soviet concentration camps. Many people could not stand the torture. At the place of mass burial in the Izyum forest, bodies were exhumed with bound hands, severed genitals and cuts. For now, there were 450 graves on the territory. Among the tortured are women.

Valentina, a resident of Izyum, remembers how the occupiers tortured her friend. He was grabbed just on the street and thrown into the basement: “They didn’t give him anything to eat, nor to drink, nothing, they lifted him up and threw him to the ground”. After this he started to stutter, “I thought that I would not survive, that I would be killed, because they put a machine gun to my head many times”. They tortured the man for no reason – because he was Ukrainian.

It is too early to say how many people were tortured by the Russians during the occupation of Izyum. Law enforcement officers are just collecting evidence, but it could be hundreds – they say. Six torture chambers were found in Izyum alone, where representatives of the so-called second army of the world, abused civilians, including women.

The cells in the district police station, where prisoners were kept, resembled Soviet concentration camps: wooden plank beds, mattresses soaked in blood and urine. Here, people slept and did their needs – even though there were toilets in the basement. They were not allowed there, and they were tortured for weeks.

In the basement, the Russians tortured people, conducted interrogations, tied their hands with rope, suffocated them with gas masks, and beat them with batons. The person conducting the investigation asked not to show his face – he said that the law enforcement officers found a journal with a list of detainees which was kept by the occupiers. They are now looking for prisoners or their relatives. “The Russian military used gas masks. They were specially closed to prevent access of oxygen to humans and one can also see traces of blood on a wooden stick, which was used as a tool for inflicting physical injuries”, – the policeman said.

In the evening of Monday 19th of September, 146 bodies were exhumed at the mass burial in the forest, which was discovered by law enforcement officers last week, including two children. Most of the people died because of Russia’s war crimes; from aerial bombs, mortar attacks and artillery.

Lviv resident Serhii Kis, worked on the exhumation in Bucha. Now his team is gathering evidence of Russia’s crimes at the mass burial in Izyum.

“All bodies exhumed from here are sent to the morgue for forensic examination. It will be possible to draw a conclusion only based on the results of the forensic examination”, – he said.

The occupiers mostly buried people in just their clothes, without coffins or sacks. Bodies were mutilated by time and due to the sand. That is why it is difficult to say immediately on the spot what the exact cause of death is. However, despite this, the investigators established that about ten people were tortured. This is the result of only a visual inspection: severed body parts, ropes around the neck and hands. After the examination, this figure may increase according to the National Police’s opinion. “Signs of torture were found. Some people had their hands tied behind their backs, some people had stab wounds”, – said Dmytro Shevchuk, deputy head of the department investigating crimes committed because of the military conflict, as part of the Main Investigative Department of the National Police.

Occupiers inflicted not only physical, but also moral suffering on the residents of Izyum. Ms. Lyudmyla is trying to find the bodies of her husband Yuriy and his mother. The occupiers themselves, she says, reburied the dead in the forest, and the woman was given only the numbers that were written in their notebook. There, they kept something like accounting. The husband was found, but the mother-in-law was not. “I was issued two numbers for her. We need to find what number she is under”, – laments Ms. Lyudmyla.

After the examination, people will be able to bury their relatives with dignity, the National Police say, and the evidence collected by the investigators will become the basis for sentencing the Kremlin executioners and their accomplices.

Russian troops withdrew from Izyum on the 10th of September 2022. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and Russia. On the 12th of September, after the liberation of the city, the deputy of the Izyum City Council, Maksym Strelnikov, stated that at least a thousand civilians of Izyum died during the Russian occupation. Currently in de- occupied city, “stabilization measures”, are ongoing.

Photos by Tetyana Dotsiak

