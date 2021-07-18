‘Please, please be cautious’ as we lift COVID rules, says UK PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to be cautious and said they must self-isolate when told to do so as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England on Monday.

“Please, please, please, be cautious,” Johnson said in a video from his own period of self-isolation, which was announced earlier on Sunday.

“Go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, for the risks that the disease continues to present and, above all, please please please when you’re asked to get that second jab … please come forward and do it.”

Britain on Sunday recorded 48,161 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

Both figures were slightly down on the previous day, when there were 54,674 positive tests and 41 deaths.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)