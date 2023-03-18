PM askes Auditor General to investigate spending on hospitals deal / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 18 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM askes Auditor General to investigate spending on hospitals deal

Prime Minister Robert Abela has asked the Auditor General to investigate government spending on the hospitals deal and compare it to the provision of services by Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Healthcare during their time as concession holders. The PM made this move after promising to do so during a rowdy parliamentary debate, which saw the Opposition walking out of the house during discussions on a motion that they themselves had proposed. In his letter to auditor Charles Deguara, Abela cited being given a mandate by parliament to “take all the necessary action to recover payments for which no related value in medical services or related investment were given in return”. (Times of Malta)

Thousands flock to St Julian’s to celebrate St Patrick’s day

A huge crowd descended on St Julian’s to celebrate the St Patrick’s festivity, which has become a staple among Maltese youths and expats in Malta. Thousands gathered in different areas of the seaside locality and Paceville. This is the first time festivities will be held without any restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrations were held with limited restrictions last year.

(Maltatoday)

Delay expected in drive to airport

Malta International Airport said that major works that will upgrade sections of the airport ring road in two phases will commence next Tuesday. These works, MIA said, will not impact the main airport entryway and exits, however, some congestion can be expected at these two points. For this reason, persons who will be travelling from 21 March onwards are advised to allow extra time for their journey, whether they are being dropped off, or driving to the airport and using one of the campus car parks. (Independent)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first