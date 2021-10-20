PM says up to electorate to decide if Budget 2022 is to be implemented or not / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 20 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM says up to electorate to decide if Budget 2022 is to be implemented or not

PM Robert Abela said that Budget 2022 confirmed Labour’s social credentials, with a raft of measures intended to protect vulnerable sectors of society. “We did not impose any new taxes or burdens, and we showed we are the movement of ideas and of the future, where Malta will be an example of dynamism, sustainability and fairness,” he said, adding that ‘a new prosperity’ was being built in the country.

Hinting that an election was close, he argued that it was up to the public to decide whether to renew its trust in the current administration to ensure that the proposed measures are in fact implemented.

Abela rejected claims of financial mismanagement saying that “half of the deficit was spending on public health. Would it have made sense that in the middle of a global health crisis to get cheap with people’s health? That’s what you’d have done – like you did in the past. We will continue to invest,” Abela re-iterated.

The prime minister said that the environment was a key priority for Government, noting that sustainability and economic growth should not necessarily be at odds. However, he admitted that higher standards were needed. “Those who thought they were above the law would see the law applied to them”, he added.

On the subject of grey-listing, Abela said that despite Malta’s predicament, foreign companies were continuing to invest in Malta saying that 27 financial services and gaming companies applied for a licence in the past months. Still, the government was working tirelessly to implement the action plan agreed with the FATF and thus convince Malta’s international counterparts that this country was against money laundering.

Konrad Mizzi to attend PAC meeting

Independent MP Konrad Mizzi has finally agreed to appear before the Public Accounts Committee after twice refusing to respond to questions about his role in the controversial Electrogas power station project. Mizzi was reacting to a motion filed by PN MPs seeking a vote in Parliament asking Mizzi to appear. Writing on Facebook, Mizzi said that he would be attending the meeting solely “not to let the nationalists disrupt the government’s work and the Prime Minister’s speech”. The former Labour Deputy leader and Minister, now an Independent MP, said that the PN motion was nothing but an attempt to deviate attention from the Prime Minister about the 2022 Budget.

Covid-19 Update: 22 new COVID cases were reported by health authorities who on Tuesday said a further 21 people recovered. 13 people are hospitalised, 2 of whom are in the ITU.

