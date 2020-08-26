PN leadership contenders submitted due diligence documents: The Headline – Malta Today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mala Today says that PN leadership candidates Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech had until Monday to submit a detailed questionnaire to the party’s vetting Commission, together with tax return and bank statements of the past three years.

Another story says that the man arrested in connection with the Sliema double killing case was known to the police and had stopped signing the bail book since the getaway car used in the murder was found.

