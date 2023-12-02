Poland expands border controls with Slovakia to curb illegal immigration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, (Reuters) – Poland will extend temporary controls on its borders with Slovakia until Jan. 2, 2024, in response to continuing efforts by migrants to enter from Slovak territory.

Slovakia is a transit country for migrants mostly from the Middle East and Afghanistan who are seeking to reach western Europe, especially Germany, after crossing into the European Union via Hungary from Serbia, which is not in the EU.

“Temporary border controls on the Polish-Slovak border are extended until January 2, 2024. Inspections will continue to be carried out only in the direction entering Poland,” the Polish Border Guard said on social media platform X.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria all tightened their borders with Slovakia on Oct. 4. Warsaw cited “a serious threat of illegal immigration on the Polish-Slovak section of the state border”. The measure was later extended several times.

Similarly, Slovakia approved last month an extension of its own temporary border controls with Hungary till Dec. 23.

Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria are all part of Europe’s open-border Schengen zone.

