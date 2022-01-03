Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland may introduce new Covid restrictions if new infections continue to rise, health minister Adam Niedzielski told radio station RMF FM on Monday morning.

Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that forced authorities to tighten restrictions in December.

Niedzielski said that if Poland this week sees that there is a continuation of the upward trend in infections, with roughly 20,000 hospital beds taken, which is still very high, then the government will act accordingly.

Niedzielski said that any decisions could be announced later this week, either on Wednesday or Friday.

Poland reported another 7,179 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths in the last reporting period, according to an update from the ministry of health.

However, Niedzielski told RMF FM that 6,422 new coronavirus infections were detected.

Photo – Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski arrives for a press conference in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Via RMF FM