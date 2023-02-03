Poland ‘open to sending fighter jets to Ukraine’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has said he is open to supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if the decision were taken together with Nato allies.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, he said “If this was a decision of the whole of Nato, I would be for sending these fighter jets.”

He stressed that his assessment “is based on what Nato countries decide together” and that the decision required the “strategic consideration of the whole” alliance.

Western allies should coordinate any supply of fighter jets “because this is a very serious war and Poland is not participating in this war, Nato is not participating”, he added.

The US, Britain and Germany have ruled out sending fighter jets in the past days.

France, which makes its own combat jets, appears to have a more open mind. President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday their supply was not taboo as long it could not be deemed escalatory and they were not used to target “Russian soil”.

Photo courtesy Polish Air Force

