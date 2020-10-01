Poland, Russia, and Slovakia report record number of new daily coronavirus infections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland, Russia, and Slovakia on Thursday all reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections

Poland reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, with the Health Ministry announcing 1,967 new cases.

For the past week, Poland has seen more than 1,000 new cases per day. The authorities announced a previous record 1,587 new infections on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, Poland has recorded 93,481 coronavirus infections with 2,543 deaths in total.

Slovakia had 797 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a record daily tally for a second straight day, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on his Facebook page on Thursday.

His government has introduced new measures against the virus and approved a state of emergency, effective from Thursday, after a recent spike in new coronavirus cases in the country of 5.5 million.

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed its highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases since June 12 on Thursday as authorities reported 8,945 new infections, pushing the national total to 1,185,231.

The capital of Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak earlier this year, registered 2,424 new cases overnight, officials said. Authorities said 169 people had died nationwide in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 20,891.

