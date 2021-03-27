Police lift document planning illegal payments by Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the police discovered a spreadsheet compiled by Keith Schembri on his company’s servers, detailing how a profit from the sale of printing equipment to Progress Press would be divided between the people involved in the deal.

The paper reports the death of four people from Covid-19 on Friday, bringing the number of fatalities to 382. The victims aged 68, 72, 73, and 80 were all men and were being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...