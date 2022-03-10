Polish PM, US vice president discuss support for Ukraine, NATO’s eastern flank

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Poland’s prime minister on Thursday hosted the United States vice president and the pair discussed strengthening the eastern flank of the NATO alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mateusz Morawiecki and Kamala Harris met for talks as the Russian assault on Ukraine entered its fifteenth day.

Poland’s PM told the media: “I’m happy that we have a strong alliance with the United States. It’s very important to strengthen NATO’s Eastern flank,” the state PAP news agency reported.

Morawiecki said it was important to agree on ways to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom. He added that Ukrainians were “fighting for the freedom of the whole of Europe.”

He also thanked the US administration for imposing an embargo on Russian oil and gas, the sale of which “fuels Russia’s war machine.”

There should be an investigation into Russia’s conduct in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw, as she condemned what she said were “atrocities of unimaginable proportions”.

“Absolutely there should be an investigation and we should all be watching and I have no question that the eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities,” she told a news conference.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a special military operation to disarm its neighbour and remove leaders it casts as dangerous.

Photo – U.S. vice president Kamala Harris (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) attend a press conference after their meeting at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 10 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States’ support for NATO’s eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression on Ukraine. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Read more via Polish National Radio