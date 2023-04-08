Portugal party Chega sets far-right world summit with Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Italy’s Salvini

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LISBON, April 7 (Reuters) – Portuguese party Chega will hold a world summit in Lisbon with several far-right party leaders in May, including former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, the president of Chega said .

In a video statement, the president of Chega, Andre Ventura, said Bolsonaro and Salvini “already accepted the invitation to the great right-wing world summit” on the 13th and 14th of May.

“The presence of Jair Bolsonaro, Matteo Salvini and many other leaders of the European right, places Lisbon as one of the strongest new centers of the right in Europe and one of the world references in the fight against socialism”, he said.

In January 2022, Portugal’s ruling Socialist Party gained an unexpected outright majority and the Social Democrats finished second, but Chega increased its support and became the third largest party in parliament.

In March, Ventura told journalists he also planned to invite Marine Le Pen of France or Geert Wilders of the Netherlands, leaders of far-right parties in their countries.

Photo: The leader of Chega (Enough), Andre Ventura. EPA-EFE/RUI MINDERICO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first