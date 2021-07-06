Possession will be first battle against Italy, says Spain coach

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spain coach Luis Enrique believes Tuesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy could hinge on who dominates possession.

Spain broke a tournament record for possession in their opening game against Sweden but had little to show for it as the game finished 0-0.

However, he said his team, rather like this new-look Italy side that have captured neutrals’ hearts, were most comfortable with the ball at their feet.

“That’s one of the first questions to settle. We are leaders in ball possession but they can also make use of it and enjoy the ball, that’ll be the first battle we need to conquer,” Luis Enrique told a news conference on Monday.

“They can adapt to not having the ball, they’ve done that in the tournament in certain stages but they’re more comfortable with the ball and stronger with it.

“Our objective is clear, we want the ball, we need it, if we have to do something different we will adapt but we prefer to have possession of the ball.”

via Reuters