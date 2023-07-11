Postecoglou hoping to present Kane with Spurs vision

Reading Time: 2 minutes

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he hoped his vision for the Premier League club could persuade talisman Harry Kane to stay but added that he had not received any assurances about the striker’s future.

Kane, Spurs’ record goalscorer, has been linked with a move away from the club, with Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich reportedly among several top clubs interested in signing the England captain.

“Harry Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here,” Postecoglou told a press conference on Monday. “I want to make this club successful and there’s no doubt that’s what he wants.

“I doubt it’s (our conversation) going to be defining in the way people think it will be. I just want to introduce myself to Harry, give him my vision for the football club and then go on the training pitch and make it happen.

“I haven’t had assurances (on the future of Harry Kane) and I wouldn’t expect them. You can never deal with certainties in any aspect of life. I just try to concentrate on what I know.”

Spurs appointed Postecoglou in June after finishing eighth in the Premier League following a chaotic end to their campaign, in which ex-manager Antonio Conte departed in acrimonious fashion, before Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason took charge for underwhelming interim stints.

via Reuters

