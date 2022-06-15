Prague Airport halts flight departures over system glitch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) – Prague Airport said it had postponed all departing flights on Wednesday due to a glitch in its air traffic control system.

“The Top Sky air traffic control system at Prague Airport is temporarily out of use,” the airport said on Twitter.

“At present, all departures are postponed. Only arrivals of flights to Prague Airport are currently handled. We are solving the situation in cooperation with (the Czech Air Navigation Services).”

An airport spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a questions about the system outage.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet, editing by Mark Heinrich)

Photo by EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK