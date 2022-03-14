Pregnant woman pictured being evacuated from bombed Mariupol hospital dies with baby

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pregnant woman who was pictured being evacuated from a bombed maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has died along with her baby.

She was rushed to another hospital following the Russian attack last week, the AP news agency reported.

Her hip was crushed and her pelvis detached, surgeon Timur Marin discovered.

The infant was delivered via caesarean section but showed “no signs of life,” the surgeon added.

Focusing on the woman, “more than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results”.

“Both died,” the surgeon said.

Following the bombing, Russia denied it had launched strikes on a hospital in the port city. Its ambassador to the UN, and its ambassador in London, said images of the atrocity were “fake news”.

Moscow claimed the building had been taken over by Ukrainian extremists and that no patients or doctors were left inside.

Read more via AP

Photo via Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry