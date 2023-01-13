President calls for wider EU role on Med issues / Malta News Briefing – Friday 13 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President calls for wider EU role on Med issues

President George Vella called for a stronger EU role in the Mediterranean to address common challenges such as irrgular migration and the proliferation of armaments, adding that instability in the Mediterranean is also of relevance to our country. Dr Vella said he believes the European Union, as a group of countries with the same opinion despite internal differences, has the potential to establish both the tone and substance on the challenges in its region, thus giving direction and influencing the results. Dr Vella was addressing the diplomatic corps during the traditional New Year greetings. (TVM)

Malta generates €50 million for residency programmes

Residency Malta has generated over €50 million from its programmes in 2022, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri revealed. These programmes include the Nomad Residence permit and the Malta Permanent Residence Program (MPRP). The former attracted 500 applications in 2022, taking the total number of applications that have been submitted since the start of the programme in June of 2021 up to 668. In 2022 there were 780 applications for the MPRP, whereas previously in 2021 there were 259 applicants and in 2020 there were 342 applicants. The Minister argued that these schemes generally attract wealthy people to the country, contributing significantly to the economy. (The Malta Independent)

Fire breaks at MCAST, no injuries reported

A fire developed at the ICT Institute MCAST in Corradino on Thursday. The incident was reported to have been provoked by a malfunction of the electrical switchboard. MCAST said staff quickly reported on the scene and helped in limiting the spread of the fire. The civil protection department was called to the site of the accident, and the fire was put out shortly after. No injuries were reported. (Maltatoday)

