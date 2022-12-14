Prince William and Kate release family Christmas card image

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card image – showing them hand-in-hand with their children in the countryside.

Prince William and Catherine are pictured walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day in Norfolk this year.

The children are in short sleeve tops and shorts while their parents are casually dressed in jeans and trainers.

They were snapped by Matt Porteous, who has documented the family in the past.

t has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.

The King and the Queen Consort released their card on Sunday.

Read more via BBC

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first