Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, France

Product launched in France to tell difference between COVID-19 and winter flu

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt – one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic – announced on Thursday a new product to allow people to differentiate the COVID-19 virus from common winter diseases.

Novacyt said its new ‘Winterplex’ test panel includes two gene targets specific to COVID-19, as well as gene targets for influenza A&B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“We believe Winterplex™ is one of the world’s first approved respiratory test panels that can differentiate between COVID-19 and other common respiratory diseases,” Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis said.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: