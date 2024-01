Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) – Production at Libya’s Sharara oilfield restarted on Sunday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after protesters ended a sit-down that had halted output.

The oilfield was closed on Jan. 3 by local protesters from the Fezzan region in the south of Libya.

