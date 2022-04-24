PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw

Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Paris St Germain secured a record-equalling 10th French top flight title after stuttering to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man RC Lens on Saturday.

Lionel Messi’s goal was cancelled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.

PSG have now won eight of the last 10 Ligue 1 titles, having only been denied by Monaco in 2017 and Lille last year.

PSG equalled the record set by St Etienne, who won 10 top flight titles between 1957 and 1981.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Photo Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (L) and Paris Saint Germain’s Neymar Jr celebrate winning the French Ligue 1 champinship title during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and RC Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 23 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT