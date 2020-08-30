Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Belarus, CD eNews, Russia

Putin and Lukashenko to meet in Moscow – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko have agreed to meet in Moscow in coming weeks, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The two leaders have not met since anti-government protests over a disputed presidential election that handed victory to Lukashenko gripped Belarus.

In a phone call on Sunday, the two men agreed they should strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation.

“It was agreed to hold a meeting in Moscow in coming weeks,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

