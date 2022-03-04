Putin insists all ‘going to plan’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted the invasion of Ukraine is “going to plan” – as he praised his soldiers as “real heroes”.

“All objectives that were set are being resolved or achieved successfully,” he said in a televised address, despite Western intelligence suggesting the invasion is behind the Kremlin’s schedule.

The speech seemed designed to rebut statements by Western governments and intelligence agencies that have said Russia’s campaign stumbled in the face of logistical problems, tactical mistakes, and a stronger-than-expected response from Ukraine.

He also reiterated his claims Russia is fighting “neo-Nazis”, referring to the war as a “special operation” – something that has been widely refuted by the West as propaganda.

“Now on Ukrainian territory, our soldiers, and officers are fighting for Russia, for a peaceful life for the citizens of Donbass, for the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine, so that we can’t be threatened by an anti-Russia right on our borders that the West has been creating for years,” he said.

The Russian leader also announced a posthumous award to a fallen Russian soldier who he says “blew himself up” with a grenade to avoid being captured.

He promised monetary compensation for the families of dead and wounded servicemen.

Mr Putin said Ukrainians and Russians are “one people” but that Ukrainians have been “threatened and brainwashed”.

He made a series of comments – for which he did not provide evidence – saying that Ukrainian forces were holding foreign citizens hostage and using human shields.

He also maintained his military has offered safe corridors, so civilians can escape the war, which he has blamed on Ukraine.

Photo – Russian President Vladimir Putin . EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

