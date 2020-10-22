Putin says he intervened personally to ensure that Nvalany could travel for cure

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had personally intervened to ensure that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could receive medical treatment in Germany after the opposition politician’s allies said he had been poisoned.
Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Blood samples taken from him confirmed the presence of a Novichok nerve agent, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has said.
Navalny, convalescing in Germany, has accused Putin of being behind his poisoning, an allegation the Kremlin has rejected as false and insulting.
Addressing a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Putin said he had asked Russia’s General Prosecutor’s office to authorise Navalny to leave the country after an appeal from the opposition politician’s wife.
“There were travel restrictions against him related to a judicial investigation and a criminal case (against Navalny),” Putin said.
“But I nonetheless asked the General Prosecutor’s office to allow it and he left.”