Putin to brief China’s Xi on Russia-NATO talks, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Moscow’s talks with NATO when he travels to Beijing next month, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Putin is set to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

Russia and China have moved closer together as both have come under increasing pressure from the West. NATO and its allies are putting pressure Moscow over its military build-up near Ukraine and Beijing over trade and human rights.

The West has voiced fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Russia has denied such plans.

