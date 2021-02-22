Quarantine-free travel resumes from New Zealand to Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia has resumed ahead of a downgraded alert level expected in Auckland today. Australia reopened the one-way travel bubble this morning following a cluster of coronavirus cases in Auckland. The prime minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to downgrade the alert level in the city from level 2 to level 1 today after the outbreak was contained to officials’ satisfaction.

Auckland spent three days last week in a level 3 lockdown after Covid-19 was detected in a family of three in the community.

Extra conditions for arrivals in Australia from New Zealand will be effective until 1 March, with anyone who has been in Auckland in the past fortnight (excluding the airport) required to show proof of having returned a negative Covid test result within 72 hours of departure. These rules will be reviewed by the end of the month.

Main Photo: People are seen in the baggage collection area at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

CDEIU

