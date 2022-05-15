Rare ‘super blood moon’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One of our planet’s most stunning sights is coming to the skies – a super blood Moon.

In the year’s only full lunar eclipse, Earth will come between the Sun and the Moon.

Falling fully into Earth’s shadow, the Moon will slowly darken before turning dusky red.

It will be visible with the naked eye before dawn on Monday in most of Europe. The Americas will get a great view on Sunday evening.

The Moon moves right to left, passing through the penumbra and umbra, leaving in its wake an eclipse diagram with the times at various stages of the eclipse.

The Moon will appear larger than usual because it will be at its closest point to Earth of its orbit, giving it the name super Moon.

It will also be called a super flower blood Moon. In the Northern Hemisphere, a full moon in May is often called a flower Moon because it coincides with the Spring flowers.

The only sunlight reaching the Moon during the full eclipse will be passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.

On Monday, western parts of Europe will get a good but short view as the Moon will set during the eclipse. Look low on the horizon between 0230 and 0430 BST and you’ll see the moon falling into shadow before glowing red. It should be visible in Africa too.

In the UK watching from a high vintage point like a hill or tall building will be essential because of the Moon’s very low position in the sky.

Read more via BBC

Photos: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio