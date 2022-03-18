Relieved Lampard sees spirit in the Blues as Everton edge Newcastle with 99th minute goal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manager Frank Lampard celebrated Everton’s Premier League winner against Newcastle United on Thursday with such gusto he complained of a broken hand in the aftermath of what was an epic, and potentially vital, 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Alex Iwobi scored nine minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to send Lampard, and the fans, into wild celebration as relief coursed through them with one small step forward in their fight against relegation.

“I think I’ve broken a bone in my hand,” Lampard told reporters. “After the goal I realised it was shaking and a bit sore, but you know what, after the three points I won’t be complaining.”

He had said before the game it was not a must-win match for Everton, but the reaction of the manager, players and fans on the final whistle suggest it was as they move three points clear of the drop zone.

