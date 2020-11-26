Remy Cointreau eyes return to like-for-like profit growth in full year

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Spirits group Remy Cointreau has achieved better-than-expected first-half profits despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Thursday, predicting a strong recovery in the second half, driven by China and the United States.
For the 2020/21 full year, the maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount Gay rum forecast “positive” like-for-like current operating profit growth and said it remained confident of its ability to emerge stronger from the crisis.
The forecast would compare with a slump of 22% in profit the previous year. Analysts had been looking for a 0.5% like-for-like decline for the full year.
Group current operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 reached 106.2 million euros ($126.6 million), or a like-for-like decline of 22.5%, as cost controls helped limit the fall.
That outperformed a company-compiled consensus of 18 analysts that forecast current operating profit of 101.1 million euros, down 26.1% on a like-for-like basis.
It also reflected already reported better-than-expected sales as a rise in sales to U.S households and strong mid-autumn festival celebrations in China partly offset a slump in travel retail sales from the coronavirus crisis.
Operating profit at the Remy Martin cognac division, which makes more than 80% of group profit, reached 93.6 million euros in the first half, or a like-for-like decline of 25.1%.
Already reported cognac sales fell 18.1% in the first half.