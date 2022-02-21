Reports Russia creating lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian forces are “creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps” in the event of an invasion, according to a letter sent by the US to the UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, the Washington Post has reported.

The undated letter cites Russia’s conduct in parts of Ukraine it already occupies and says recent information suggests further abuses are being planned, which have previously included “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, unjust detentions, and the use of torture”.

The message, from the US ambassador to the UN, Sheba Crocker, warns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would create a “human rights catastrophe” with credible information that Russian forces were also likely to “use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations”.

