Rescued migrants arrive in the Canary Islands

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A group of migrants arrive to Arguineguin, Gran Canarias, Spain, on Saturday.
A total of 361 migrants were rescued after eight boats were intercepted in the early hours at sea as they were trying to reach the Canary Islands.
Almost 500,000 migrants have arrived to the Canary Islands throughout the year.
Two more boats have been located at sea as Maritime Rescue Services are on their way to rescue them.
Via EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.
7th November 2020
A sculpture in white marble, depicting a child curled up and with a chained wrist stands in the centre of Plebiscito square, Naples, Italy.
A helpless figure who conveys a need for protection. It is the work that the artist Jacopo Cardillo, alias...
7th November 2020
Austria reported a record high 8,421 new coronavirus infections within the last 24 hours, the Kronenzeitung newspaper reported on Saturday.
The number of deaths related to the virus rose by 37, it said.
7th November 2020
Marriott International Inc reported a surprise third-quarter profit, helped by cost cuts and a near doubling of occupancy rates in its North American hotels from the previous quarter as leisure travel rebounded on easing COVID-19 curbs.
While int...
7th November 2020
Iran announced new lockdown curbs on Saturday after registering a record daily number of COVID-19 cases and another 423 deaths from the disease in the Middle East's worst-hit country.
The latest Health Ministry data, which registered 9,450 new in...
7th November 2020
Spanish-language misinformation flourished online in the days surrounding the U.S. election, even as social media companies moved to stem falsehoods that could affect the vote or spark violence.
Spanish-language social media posts from online cel...
7th November 2020
To those watching in the Vatican Square, the results of each vote are announced by smoke that emanates from the Sistine Chapel's chimney. The smoke is black if no pope has been elected. The smoke is white if a pope has been elected.
team from the...
7th November 2020
Amazon.com Inc said it has launched its first regional hub in Europe to handle air shipments, creating 200 new jobs in Germany’s Schkeuditz, where the new facility is based.
Amazon currently has a fleet of more than 70 aircraft, an area of focus ...
7th November 2020
New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilized at around 50,000 a day, the Office for National Statistics said, indicating a levelling-off in the steep rise of cases even before England was pushed into a second national lockdown.
The ONS said...
7th November 2020
Europol revealed that it coordinated a Europe-wide operation with Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom targeting child trafficking. The operation, also supported by Frontex, took place between 5 and 11 October 2020 and involved 12 countries.
T...
7th November 2020
A group of migrants arrive to Arguineguin, Gran Canarias, Spain, on Saturday.
A total of 361 migrants were rescued after eight boats were intercepted in the early hours at sea as they were trying to reach the Canary Islands.
Almost 500,000 mig...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related