Rescued migrants arrive in the Canary Islands

A group of migrants arrive to Arguineguin, Gran Canarias, Spain, on Saturday.

A total of 361 migrants were rescued after eight boats were intercepted in the early hours at sea as they were trying to reach the Canary Islands.

Almost 500,000 migrants have arrived to the Canary Islands throughout the year.

Two more boats have been located at sea as Maritime Rescue Services are on their way to rescue them.

Via EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A.

