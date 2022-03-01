Roberta Metsola addresses pro-Ukraine gathering in Brussels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

EP President Roberta Metsola has addressed a crowd that gathered outside the European Parliament building to express solidarity with Ukraine. This gathering took place after the European Parliament debated Russian actions in Ukraine and called for stronger European sanctions against the Kremlin.

In an impassioned address, she addressed Ukrainian nationals and other people expressing support to the war torn nation, re-committing the EP’s support to their cause: “You have inspired the world, your strength, your defiance, have lit up a spark across the globe. Today everyone knows what it means to be Ukrainian, and this is thanks to you. We will help with logistics, aid, weapons” she said.

“The age of autocrats is over, and all the oligarchs who bankroll them will be held accountable”, she told the crowd.

The Ukrainian anthem and the EU hymn were played at the end of her speech.

It is understood that it was Metsola herself that appealed to MEPs and European Parliament staffers to attend this gathering.

Image Credit: European Parliament