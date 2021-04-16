Roma survive Ajax onslaught to progress

AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax Amsterdam after Edin Dzeko’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 home draw on Thursday.
The Italian side will now face Manchester United, who beat Granada 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final second leg, for a place in next month’s final.
Brian Brobbey struck for Ajax four minutes after his halftime introduction but Dzeko’s 72nd minute finish levelled the scores in the quarter-final second leg.
The visitors dominated possession and had a second goal disallowed for a Nicolas Tagliafico foul but struggled to again break down a resolute home defence despite a late onslaught.
“We had more problems in Amsterdam, but today we controlled them well,” Roma coach Paulo Fonseca told Sky Italia. “Ajax are a very strong team with great quality, but defensively we played a great game.”
It was another frustrating night for Ajax, who finished both legs with more shots on target and possession than their opponents, but could not make their dominance count.