Romanian PM fires finance minister over delayed projects

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu sacked Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare on Thursday, saying ministry projects to tap European Union funds and combat tax evasion were delayed.

Nazare had refused to resign, said Citu, who will take over the ministry in the interim. His dismissal comes before an internal election within the ruling Liberal Party, with Citu challenging party leader Ludovic Orban.

The centrist coalition government led by Citu’s party tapped 3.5 billion euros worth of 9- and 20-year Eurobonds from foreign markets on Wednesday.

Photo: Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu . EPA/EFE