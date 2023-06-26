Row in Italy over mountain crosses

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Italian Alpine Club (CAI) has caused a row after proposing that crosses should no longer be placed on mountain peaks.

Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché said she was “stunned” by the proposed move, which “I would never have agreed to if I had been informed previously”.

She said “this decision goes against our principles, our culture, the identity of the territory, and its respect.

“Hands off the mountain crosses”, she said.

Centre right Forza Italia Senator Paolo Zangrillo said “the crosses on the mountain tops are a precious reference point for climbers” while Education Undersecretary Paola Frassinetti said “eliminating crosses from the mountain tops is a senseless proposal”.

The CAI has said it wants to respect the views of all, including secular and atheist climbers, some of whom have complained about the presence of crosses.

“These emblems are anachronistic and divisive,” the CAI said.

It has stressed, however, that it will not be removing any of the landmark crosses that already feature on peaks, but only refraining from adding to them.

Despite this, some local members in the Alps have already started removing and stockpiling crosses that once marked the end point of climbs and treks.

Opposition to the plan firmed later Sunday with opponents apparently convinced the CAI wanted to get rid of the crosses wholesale.

Marco Osnato of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, a party colleague of Santanché’s, said “they must not be removed, they mark the act of serene humility upon reaching a peak”.

Another FdI member, Isabella Rauti, daughter of late historic rightist leader Pino, said “it is senseless to remove the crosses from the mountain tops, anyone who practises mountain climbing appreciates their value and importance, the feeling of fullness and satisfaction you get when you near the cross”.

Still another FdI member, Mauro Malaguti, said “it is offensive to take issue with the peak-top crosses”, while mountaineer and former Rome rightwing Mayor Gianni Alemanno said “CAI is not entiitled to ban crosses on mountain tops”.

FdI deputy House whip Fabio Rampelli said CAI was a branch of the state and “must bow to higher state powers which are against this move”.

He said “above and beyond what a CAI president may think, be they Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim or Buddhist, I point out that CAI is a branch of the State, which oversees it, and not an autonomous cultural association that can do as it wishes”.

Rightwing League leader, Deputy Premier and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, for his part, said “anyone who wants to remove a crucifix must pass over my dead body”.

CAI tried to calm the storm by stating that it did not in fact have an official position on the issue and the misunderstanding had arisen after a journalist made the ‘no more crosses’ suggestion while presenting a book at a CAI event on Thursday.

Photo by Isaac Maffeis on Unsplash

Via ANSA

