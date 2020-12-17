Russia barred from using its name at Olympics and World championships for next two years

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia has been barred from using its name at the Olympics and world championships for the next two years.

The ruling issued Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an independent arbiter for global sports disputes, came after Russia appealed a previous four-year ban from the Olympics last December.

Russia was accused of concealing lab data to hide evidence of doping. The World Anti-Doping Agency filed a request for arbitration in January, and a hearing was held in early November.

As such, Russia is not allowed to participate or attend the Olympic, Paralympic Games or world championships for the next two years. The country is also not allowed to host any of the games.

In addition, the Russian Federation flag cannot be flown or displayed during the games, and the Russian national anthem cannot be played.

The restrictions went into effect Thursday, and will remain in effect until Dec. 16, 2022, officially leaving the nation out of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The Hill

