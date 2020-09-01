Russia Coronavirus Cases Surge Past One Million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia has exceeded the threshold of one million coronavirus cases across the country today, meaning it is the fourth country to reach this glum figure after the United States, Brazil and India.

Yesterday, the Russian Health Minister said that deliveries of the vaccine will start this month.

However, despite the high rate of infection, the number of deaths remained relatively low, with speculation of underreporting rife. On Monday, 123 people have died, bringing the total official death toll to 17,299.

However, separate figures recently published by Russia’s statistics agency Rosstat found that the number of deaths from the virus could be much higher than the official tally, which is updated daily by the country’s coronavirus task force.

Those figures show that almost 12,000 people with coronavirus died in June alone, with the virus confirmed or believed to be the main cause of death in more than 7,000 cases, while the task force figures showed only 4,880 for the same timeframe.

via The Moscow Times

