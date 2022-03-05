Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine – UPDATE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) – Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia’s defence ministry said.

“From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

However Russian troops continue a broad offensive in Ukraine, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed that its units have stopped firing and opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol which were encircled by Russian troops.

Photo A woman hugs an arriving passenger from a train carrying Ukrainian refugees at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof in Berlin, Germany, 04 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Refugees fleeing Ukraine are brought by trains, among other destinations, to the German capital. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER