 Russia fails to get re-elected to UN ship agency’s governing council; Malta re-elected

Reading Time: 4 minutes

LONDON – Russia on Friday failed to win enough votes for re-election to the United Nation’s shipping agency’s governing council after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had urged countries not to allow Moscow to be part of the UN body’s executive arm.

The outcome is another blow for Russia after it failed in its bid to return to the UN’s top human rights body in October, in an election seen as a key test of Western efforts to keep Moscow isolated.

Last year Moscow also failed to win enough votes for re-election to the UN aviation agency’s governing council.

The London-based International Maritime Organization (IMO) is responsible for regulating the safety and security of international shipping and preventing pollution and comprises 175 member state countries. Russia has been a member since 1958 and has been consistently re-elected to the IMO Council.

With voting underway on Friday, 40 countries were elected by secret ballot to the IMO Council, which supervises the work of the body. They include China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, South Korea, Britain and the United States.

Malta re-elected

Malta has secured its re-election to Category C of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) council, coming in second place. Category C consists of 20 States not elected under either as States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services or States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade but which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world

The accomplishment marks the most impressive result in Malta’s history with the IMO.

Ukraine, which was not standing for election, had pushed for Russia to be ousted from the IMO Council.

“Russia has no place in the International Maritime Organization nor in its governing bodies, because no one in recent decades has caused greater harm to free navigation than Russia,” Zelenskiy told the IMO Assembly in a remote address on Monday.

Russia’s IMO delegation told the Assembly earlier on Friday that it deserved its place on the Council.

“A balancing and constructive role is what our country contributes, not just to this body, but to the Organization as a whole,” Russia’s delegation said in translated comments.

In October, Russia said the IMO was departing from its impartial role due to “external pressure” which it said was impacting the fair treatment of all member countries.

Photo: IMO



















































































Russia fails to get re-elected to UN ship agency’s governing council; Malta

re-elected

LONDON – Russia on Friday failed

to win enough votes for re-election to the United

Nation’s shipping agency’s governing council after Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelenskiy had urged countries not to allow Moscow to be part of the

UN body’s executive arm.The outcome is another blow for

Russia after it failed in its bid to return to the

UN’s top human rights body in October, in an election seen as a key test of

Western efforts to keep Moscow isolated.Last year Moscow also failed to

win enough votes for re-election to the UN aviation

agency’s governing council.The London-based International

Maritime Organization (IMO) is responsible for regulating the safety and

security of international shipping and preventing pollution and comprises 175

member state countries. Russia has been a member since 1958 and has been

consistently re-elected to the IMO Council.With voting underway on Friday,

40 countries were elected by secret ballot to the IMO Council, which supervises

the work of the body. They include China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liberia,

Norway, Panama, South Korea, Britain and the United States.

Malta re-elected

Malta has secured its re-election to Category C of the International

Maritime Organisation (IMO) council, coming in second place. Category C

consists of 20 States not elected under either as States with the largest

interest in providing international shipping services or States with the

largest interest in international seaborne trade but which have special interests in maritime

transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the

representation of all major geographic areas of the worldThe accomplishment marks the most impressive result in Malta’s history with

the IMO.

Ukraine, which was not standing

for election, had pushed for Russia to be ousted from the IMO Council.”Russia has no place in

the International Maritime Organization nor in its governing bodies, because no

one in recent decades has caused greater harm to free navigation than

Russia,” Zelenskiy told the IMO Assembly in a remote address on Monday.Russia’s IMO delegation told

the Assembly earlier on Friday that it deserved its place on the Council.”A balancing and

constructive role is what our country contributes, not just to this body, but

to the Organization as a whole,” Russia’s delegation said in translated

comments.In October, Russia said the IMO

was departing from

its impartial role due to “external pressure” which it said was

impacting the fair treatment of all member countries.Photo: IMO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group