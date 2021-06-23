UPDATED: UK denies Russia fired warning shots near British warship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s HMS Defender was travelling on an internationally recognised route from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday after conflicting reports that warning shots were fired from a Russian vessel.

“This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea,” Wallace said in a statement.

“As is normal for this route, HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST (British Summer Time). As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity.”

Russian news agency Interfax was quoted as saying that a Russian military ship fired warning shots at British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path as a warning, citing Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Photo: (FILE) – A handout photo made available by the British Royal Navy showing the Royal Navy warship HMS Defender off the coast of Scotland. EPA-EFE/LPhot Ben Shread / MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT