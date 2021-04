Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Monday reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,876 in Moscow, taking the official national tally to 4,589,540.

The government coronavirus taskforce said 343 people had died in the past 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 100,717. The statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a much higher toll of 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Main Photo: A discarded protective face mask lies on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Like this: Like Loading...