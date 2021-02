Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported 14,861 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 1,963 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,057,698 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 502 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 79,696.

Main Photo: Medics work behind the sign reading ‘Vaccination against COVID-19 is carried out here’ at the vaccination point at the Columbus shopping mall in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

